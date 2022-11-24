ASIIC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 51.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 51.56% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 63.81% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 61.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

ASIIC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.