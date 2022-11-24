ASIIC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 51.56% Y-o-Y
November 24, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aar Shyam India Investment Com are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 51.56% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 63.81% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 61.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
ASIIC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.
|ASIIC shares closed at 3.52 on September 12, 2022 (BSE)
|Aar Shyam India Investment Com
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.23
|-0.02
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.23
|-0.02
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|-0.08
|0.13
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|-0.08
|0.13
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.21
|-0.08
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.21
|-0.08
|0.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|-0.08
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|-0.08
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1.17
|1.17
|0.62
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|-0.26
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|-0.26
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|-0.26
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|-0.26
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited