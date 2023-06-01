ASIIC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 89.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 89.92% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 126.9% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 128.26% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

ASIIC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in March 2022.

ASIIC shares closed at 5.41 on March 24, 2023 (BSE)