ASIIC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, up 899.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in March 2022 up 899.43% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 658.2% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 453.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

ASIIC shares closed at 3.36 on July 06, 2020 (BSE)