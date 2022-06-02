ASIIC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, up 899.43% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aar Shyam India Investment Com are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in March 2022 up 899.43% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 658.2% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 453.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.
ASIIC shares closed at 3.36 on July 06, 2020 (BSE)
|Aar Shyam India Investment Com
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.57
|0.30
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.57
|0.30
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.26
|0.13
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.26
|0.13
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.26
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|0.26
|0.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|0.26
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|0.26
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1.17
|0.62
|0.62
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|1.27
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|1.27
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|1.27
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|1.27
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited