ASIIC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 688.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 688.5% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 679.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

ASIIC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2020.

ASIIC shares closed at 3.36 on July 06, 2020 (BSE)