ASIIC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 77.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 77.38% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 82.45% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 80.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

ASIIC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2021.

ASIIC shares closed at 5.16 on December 28, 2022 (BSE)