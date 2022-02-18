ASIIC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 565.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 565.2% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 820.14% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 766.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

ASIIC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2020.

ASIIC shares closed at 3.36 on July 06, 2020 (BSE)