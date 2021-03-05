ASIIC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 46.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 46.45% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 117.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

ASIIC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

ASIIC shares closed at 3.36 on July 06, 2020 (BSE)