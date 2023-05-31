Asian Tea Expo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, down 69.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in March 2023 down 69.5% from Rs. 36.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 165.27% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 102.53% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 12.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.97% returns over the last 6 months and -21.32% over the last 12 months.