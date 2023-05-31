English
    Asian Tea Expo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, down 69.5% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Tea and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in March 2023 down 69.5% from Rs. 36.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 165.27% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 102.53% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.

    Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 12.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.97% returns over the last 6 months and -21.32% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Tea and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.175.5736.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.175.5736.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.605.0630.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.38-0.094.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.080.10
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.630.900.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.56-0.401.53
    Other Income0.491.090.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.691.95
    Interest0.530.640.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.600.051.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.600.051.14
    Tax-0.040.010.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.560.050.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.560.050.86
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.020.67
    Diluted EPS-0.280.020.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.020.67
    Diluted EPS-0.280.020.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:00 pm