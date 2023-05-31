Asian Tea Expo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, down 69.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Tea and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in March 2023 down 69.5% from Rs. 36.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 165.27% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 102.53% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.
Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 12.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.97% returns over the last 6 months and -21.32% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Tea and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.17
|5.57
|36.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.17
|5.57
|36.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.60
|5.06
|30.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.38
|-0.09
|4.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.08
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.90
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.40
|1.53
|Other Income
|0.49
|1.09
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.69
|1.95
|Interest
|0.53
|0.64
|0.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|0.05
|1.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|0.05
|1.14
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|0.05
|0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|0.05
|0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.02
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|0.02
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.02
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|0.02
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
