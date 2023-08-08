Asian Tea Expo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore, down 15.51% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.98 11.17 5.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.98 11.17 5.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 7.32 6.60 13.39 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.77 4.38 -8.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.09 0.09 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.26 0.63 0.76 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 -0.56 0.02 Other Income 0.46 0.49 0.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 -0.07 0.74 Interest 0.44 0.53 0.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.10 -0.60 0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.10 -0.60 0.05 Tax 0.00 -0.04 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.10 -0.56 0.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.10 -0.56 0.03 Equity Share Capital 20.00 20.00 20.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -0.28 0.02 Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.28 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -0.28 0.02 Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.28 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited