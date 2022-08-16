Asian Tea Expo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.90 crore, down 63.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Tea and Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.90 crore in June 2022 down 63.37% from Rs. 16.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 47.04% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022 down 19.15% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 12.84 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.48% returns over the last 6 months and -16.68% over the last 12 months.