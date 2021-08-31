MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asian Tea Expo Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.10 crore, up 50.14% Y-o-Y

August 31, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Tea and Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.10 crore in June 2021 up 50.14% from Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 115.36% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021 up 4600% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2020.

Close

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 18.15 on August 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 6.95% over the last 12 months.

Asian Tea and Exports
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations16.1053.6610.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16.1053.6610.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods14.5949.9815.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.270.28-3.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.120.120.15
Depreciation0.020.030.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.321.680.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.791.58-0.95
Other Income0.12-0.130.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.921.44-0.01
Interest0.811.010.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.100.43-0.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.100.43-0.43
Tax0.040.10-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.33-0.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.33-0.42
Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.070.33-0.42
Diluted EPS0.070.33-0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.070.33-0.42
Diluted EPS0.070.33-0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Asian Tea and Exports #Asian Tea Expo #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Aug 31, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.