Asian Tea Expo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore, down 42.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 42.26% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 94.84% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 57.74% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.