English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asian Tea Expo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore, down 42.26% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Tea and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 42.26% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 94.84% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 57.74% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

    Asian Tea and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.5710.559.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.5710.559.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.062.5515.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.097.66-7.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.08
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.900.520.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-0.291.63
    Other Income1.090.920.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.690.631.66
    Interest0.640.560.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.070.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.070.93
    Tax0.010.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.050.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.050.93
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.040.87
    Diluted EPS0.020.040.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.040.87
    Diluted EPS0.020.040.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited