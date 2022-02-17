Asian Tea Expo Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore, down 39.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore in December 2021 down 39.08% from Rs. 15.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021 up 62.13% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021 down 16.83% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2020.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2020.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 20.15 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.18% returns over the last 6 months and 33.80% over the last 12 months.