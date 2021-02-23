Asian Tea Expo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore, down 71.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore in December 2020 down 71.9% from Rs. 56.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020 up 226.95% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2020 up 94.23% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2019.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 20.10 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.65% returns over the last 6 months and 183.90% over the last 12 months.