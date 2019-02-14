Asian Tea Expo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.43 crore, up 2410.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.43 crore in December 2018 up 2410.87% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 1919.87% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2018 up 513.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 9.45 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 18.12% returns over the last 6 months and -44.25% over the last 12 months.