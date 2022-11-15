Asian Tea Expo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore, down 0.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore in September 2022 down 0.76% from Rs. 10.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 up 382.03% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2022 up 209.8% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 12.79 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.95% returns over the last 6 months and -34.58% over the last 12 months.