    Asian Tea Expo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore, down 0.76% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Tea and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore in September 2022 down 0.76% from Rs. 10.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 up 382.03% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2022 up 209.8% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

    Asian Tea Expo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

    Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 12.79 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.95% returns over the last 6 months and -34.58% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Tea and Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.556.7410.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.556.7410.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.2013.396.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.01-7.543.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.10
    Depreciation0.040.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.790.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-0.05-0.56
    Other Income1.861.541.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.541.500.48
    Interest0.600.740.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.940.76-0.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.940.76-0.37
    Tax0.010.02-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.920.74-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.920.74-0.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.920.74-0.33
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.460.37-0.16
    Diluted EPS0.460.37--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.460.37-0.16
    Diluted EPS0.460.37--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022