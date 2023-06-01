Asian Tea Expo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, down 75.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Tea and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in March 2023 down 75.14% from Rs. 44.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 160.06% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 91.43% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022.
Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 12.06 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.04% returns over the last 6 months and -27.57% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Tea and Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.17
|5.57
|44.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.17
|5.57
|44.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.46
|4.39
|39.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.38
|0.56
|3.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.11
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.81
|1.03
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.55
|1.51
|Other Income
|0.85
|1.59
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|1.04
|2.06
|Interest
|0.72
|0.73
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|0.31
|1.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|0.31
|1.17
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.54
|0.30
|0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.54
|0.30
|0.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.54
|0.30
|0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.15
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.15
|0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.15
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.15
|0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited