    Asian Tea Expo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, down 75.14% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Tea and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in March 2023 down 75.14% from Rs. 44.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 160.06% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 91.43% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022.

    Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 12.06 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.04% returns over the last 6 months and -27.57% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Tea and Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.175.5744.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.175.5744.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.464.3939.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.380.563.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.110.11
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.811.030.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.71-0.551.51
    Other Income0.851.590.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.141.042.06
    Interest0.720.730.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.580.311.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.580.311.17
    Tax-0.040.010.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.540.300.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.540.300.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.540.300.91
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.150.70
    Diluted EPS-0.270.150.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.150.70
    Diluted EPS-0.270.150.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

