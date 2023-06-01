Asian Tea Expo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, down 75.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in March 2023 down 75.14% from Rs. 44.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 160.06% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 91.43% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 12.06 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.04% returns over the last 6 months and -27.57% over the last 12 months.