    Asian Tea Expo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore, down 21.6% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Tea and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore in June 2023 down 21.6% from Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 down 27.77% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 26.62% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

    Asian Tea Expo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 11.97 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.82% returns over the last 6 months and -13.13% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Tea and Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.2811.176.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.2811.176.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.606.4613.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.774.38-7.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.200.11
    Depreciation0.030.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.810.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-0.71-0.05
    Other Income1.020.851.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.100.141.50
    Interest0.570.720.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.54-0.580.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.54-0.580.76
    Tax0.00-0.040.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.54-0.540.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.54-0.540.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.54-0.540.74
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.27-0.270.37
    Diluted EPS0.27-0.270.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.27-0.270.37
    Diluted EPS0.27-0.270.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

