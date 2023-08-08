Asian Tea Expo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore, down 21.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore in June 2023 down 21.6% from Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 down 27.77% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 26.62% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 11.97 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.82% returns over the last 6 months and -13.13% over the last 12 months.