Asian Tea Expo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, down 58.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in June 2022 down 58.76% from Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 95.67% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022 up 20.31% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2021.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 13.05 on August 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.68% returns over the last 6 months and -10.49% over the last 12 months.