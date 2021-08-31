Asian Tea Expo Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.34 crore, up 49.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.34 crore in June 2021 up 49.6% from Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021 up 113.04% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 18.15 on August 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 6.95% over the last 12 months.