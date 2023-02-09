Asian Tea Expo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore, down 42.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 42.26% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 84.23% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.