    Asian Tea Expo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore, down 42.26% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Tea and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 42.26% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 84.23% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

    Asian Tea and Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.5710.559.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.5710.559.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.393.2015.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.567.01-7.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.09
    Depreciation0.040.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.030.520.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-0.321.57
    Other Income1.591.861.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.041.542.67
    Interest0.730.600.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.310.941.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.310.941.92
    Tax0.010.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.300.921.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.300.921.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.300.921.91
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.461.80
    Diluted EPS0.150.461.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.461.80
    Diluted EPS0.150.461.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited