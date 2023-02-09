Asian Tea Expo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore, down 42.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 42.26% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 84.23% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2021.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 12.95 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.02% returns over the last 6 months and -40.60% over the last 12 months.