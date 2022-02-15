Asian Tea Expo Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore, down 55.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore in December 2021 down 55.93% from Rs. 21.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021 up 26.83% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021 down 9.4% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2020.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2020.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 19.90 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.53% returns over the last 6 months and 25.55% over the last 12 months.