Asian Tea Expo Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore, down 65.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore in December 2020 down 65.61% from Rs. 63.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020 down 1.34% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2020 up 20.16% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2019.

Asian Tea Expo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2019.

Asian Tea Expo shares closed at 18.80 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.85% returns over the last 6 months and 165.54% over the last 12 months.