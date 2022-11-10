English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asian Star Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,001.54 crore, up 25.04% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Star are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,001.54 crore in September 2022 up 25.04% from Rs. 800.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.34 crore in September 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 22.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.36 crore in September 2022 up 20.63% from Rs. 32.63 crore in September 2021.

    Asian Star EPS has increased to Rs. 15.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.31 in September 2021.

    Close

    Asian Star shares closed at 730.15 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.84% returns over the last 6 months and -16.73% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Star
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,001.54908.15800.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,001.54908.15800.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials948.79875.83658.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-111.17-117.29-23.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4614.2812.96
    Depreciation2.672.603.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.94107.76129.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.8624.9720.54
    Other Income6.83-6.599.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6918.3829.63
    Interest4.332.011.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.3716.3628.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.3716.3628.56
    Tax7.035.355.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.3411.0122.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.3411.0122.91
    Equity Share Capital16.0116.0116.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.836.8814.31
    Diluted EPS15.836.8814.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.836.8814.31
    Diluted EPS15.836.8814.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Asian Star #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm