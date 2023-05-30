English
    Asian Star Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 805.23 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Star are:

    Net Sales at Rs 805.23 crore in March 2023 down 3.46% from Rs. 834.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2023 down 9.31% from Rs. 10.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2023 up 22.31% from Rs. 18.24 crore in March 2022.

    Asian Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.44 in March 2022.

    Asian Star shares closed at 695.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.34% returns over the last 6 months and -16.33% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Star
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations805.23712.09834.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations805.23712.09834.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials646.31575.51791.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.585.19-90.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1914.4913.90
    Depreciation2.482.682.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.1390.5995.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5423.6320.90
    Other Income-6.71-1.47-5.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8322.1615.45
    Interest5.585.660.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.2516.5014.72
    Exceptional Items-0.81--0.11
    P/L Before Tax13.4416.5014.82
    Tax4.094.894.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.3511.6110.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.3511.6110.31
    Equity Share Capital16.0116.0116.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.847.256.44
    Diluted EPS5.847.256.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.847.256.44
    Diluted EPS5.847.256.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am