Asian Star Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 572.68 crore, down 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.68 crore in March 2019 down 14.32% from Rs. 668.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2019 up 6.61% from Rs. 13.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.53 crore in March 2019 up 65.41% from Rs. 21.48 crore in March 2018.

Asian Star EPS has increased to Rs. 8.83 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.28 in March 2018.

Asian Star shares closed at 770.00 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.76% returns over the last 6 months and -8.93% over the last 12 months.