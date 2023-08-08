Asian Star Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 677.63 crore, down 25.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 677.63 crore in June 2023 down 25.38% from Rs. 908.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.15 crore in June 2023 up 73.82% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.94 crore in June 2023 up 47.47% from Rs. 20.98 crore in June 2022.

Asian Star EPS has increased to Rs. 11.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.88 in June 2022.

Asian Star shares closed at 703.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -13.42% over the last 12 months.