 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asian Star Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.15 crore, up 39.5% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Star are:

Net Sales at Rs 908.15 crore in June 2022 up 39.5% from Rs. 651.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2022 down 32.41% from Rs. 16.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.98 crore in June 2022 down 12.87% from Rs. 24.08 crore in June 2021.

Asian Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.18 in June 2021.

Asian Star shares closed at 799.95 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.66% returns over the last 6 months and -10.12% over the last 12 months.

Asian Star
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 908.15 834.12 651.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 908.15 834.12 651.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 875.83 791.80 529.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -117.29 -90.46 -18.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.28 13.90 12.88
Depreciation 2.60 2.79 3.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.76 95.20 109.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.97 20.90 14.78
Other Income -6.59 -5.45 6.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.38 15.45 20.84
Interest 2.01 0.73 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.36 14.72 20.10
Exceptional Items -- 0.11 --
P/L Before Tax 16.36 14.82 20.10
Tax 5.35 4.51 3.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.01 10.31 16.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.01 10.31 16.30
Equity Share Capital 16.01 16.01 16.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.88 6.44 10.18
Diluted EPS 6.88 6.44 10.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.88 6.44 10.18
Diluted EPS 6.88 6.44 10.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asian Star #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.