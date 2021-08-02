Asian Star Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 651.00 crore, up 395.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.00 crore in June 2021 up 395.79% from Rs. 131.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.30 crore in June 2021 up 6503.24% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.08 crore in June 2021 up 416.74% from Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2020.

Asian Star EPS has increased to Rs. 10.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Asian Star shares closed at 897.15 on July 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.64% returns over the last 6 months and 44.43% over the last 12 months.