Asian Star Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 712.09 crore, down 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 712.09 crore in December 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 748.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2022 up 32.41% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2022 up 5.25% from Rs. 23.60 crore in December 2021.