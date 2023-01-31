English
    Asian Star Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 712.09 crore, down 4.82% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Star are:

    Net Sales at Rs 712.09 crore in December 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 748.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2022 up 32.41% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2022 up 5.25% from Rs. 23.60 crore in December 2021.

    Asian Star
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations712.091,001.54748.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations712.091,001.54748.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials575.51948.79583.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.19-111.1757.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4914.4612.95
    Depreciation2.682.673.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.59116.9471.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6329.8619.97
    Other Income-1.476.830.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1636.6920.53
    Interest5.664.331.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.5032.3719.02
    Exceptional Items-----5.41
    P/L Before Tax16.5032.3713.61
    Tax4.897.034.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6125.348.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6125.348.77
    Equity Share Capital16.0116.0116.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2515.835.48
    Diluted EPS7.2515.835.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2515.835.48
    Diluted EPS7.2515.835.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited