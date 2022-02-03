Asian Star Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 748.14 crore, up 44.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.14 crore in December 2021 up 44.87% from Rs. 516.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021 down 34.4% from Rs. 13.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.60 crore in December 2021 up 26.27% from Rs. 18.69 crore in December 2020.

Asian Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.35 in December 2020.

Asian Star shares closed at 900.00 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.86% returns over the last 6 months and 20.02% over the last 12 months.