Asian Star Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 516.42 crore, up 9.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 516.42 crore in December 2020 up 9.27% from Rs. 472.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.37 crore in December 2020 up 58.52% from Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.69 crore in December 2020 up 0.05% from Rs. 18.68 crore in December 2019.

Asian Star EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.27 in December 2019.

Asian Star shares closed at 787.30 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.97% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.