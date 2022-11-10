 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Star Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,326.63 crore, up 15.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Star are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,326.63 crore in September 2022 up 15.08% from Rs. 1,152.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.44 crore in September 2022 up 2.93% from Rs. 29.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.62 crore in September 2022 up 12.12% from Rs. 41.58 crore in September 2021.

Asian Star EPS has increased to Rs. 19.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.35 in September 2021.

Asian Star shares closed at 730.15 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.84% returns over the last 6 months and -16.73% over the last 12 months.

Asian Star
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,326.63 1,265.01 1,152.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,326.63 1,265.01 1,152.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,148.65 1,319.35 969.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.94 -223.18 3.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.38 18.38 16.15
Depreciation 3.16 3.08 3.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.36 111.19 128.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.00 36.18 31.42
Other Income 4.46 -6.63 6.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.46 29.55 38.09
Interest 5.18 2.44 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.29 27.11 36.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.29 27.11 36.76
Tax 7.39 5.49 6.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.90 21.62 30.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.90 21.62 30.61
Minority Interest -0.46 -0.11 -1.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.44 21.51 29.58
Equity Share Capital 16.01 16.01 16.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.02 13.44 18.35
Diluted EPS 19.02 13.44 18.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.02 13.51 18.35
Diluted EPS 19.02 13.44 18.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asian Star #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:10 pm
