    Asian Star Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.35 crore, down 14.39% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Star are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,078.35 crore in March 2023 down 14.39% from Rs. 1,259.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.39 crore in March 2023 down 21.11% from Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.96 crore in March 2023 up 0.75% from Rs. 30.73 crore in March 2022.

    Asian Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.77 in March 2022.

    Asian Star shares closed at 695.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.34% returns over the last 6 months and -16.33% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Star
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,078.35808.261,259.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,078.35808.261,259.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials972.66643.531,151.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.4326.87-48.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6117.1822.17
    Depreciation2.993.193.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.8991.4497.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.6226.0432.64
    Other Income-6.65-1.50-5.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9724.5327.40
    Interest5.986.301.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.9918.2426.34
    Exceptional Items-0.81--0.11
    P/L Before Tax21.1818.2426.45
    Tax4.014.934.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.1713.3021.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.1713.3021.87
    Minority Interest0.22-0.010.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.3913.3022.04
    Equity Share Capital16.0116.0116.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.868.3113.77
    Diluted EPS10.868.3113.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.868.3113.77
    Diluted EPS10.868.3113.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:00 pm