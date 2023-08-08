English
    Asian Star Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 924.49 crore, down 26.92% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Star are:

    Net Sales at Rs 924.49 crore in June 2023 down 26.92% from Rs. 1,265.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.53 crore in June 2023 up 9.4% from Rs. 21.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.64 crore in June 2023 up 12.29% from Rs. 32.63 crore in June 2022.

    Asian Star EPS has increased to Rs. 14.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.44 in June 2022.

    Asian Star shares closed at 703.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -13.42% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Star
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations924.491,078.351,265.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations924.491,078.351,265.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials813.03972.661,319.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.59-55.43-223.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.0218.6118.38
    Depreciation3.092.993.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.89104.89111.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0534.6236.18
    Other Income6.50-6.65-6.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.5527.9729.55
    Interest5.115.982.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.4421.9927.11
    Exceptional Items---0.81--
    P/L Before Tax28.4421.1827.11
    Tax4.914.015.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.5317.1721.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.5317.1721.62
    Minority Interest--0.22-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.5317.3921.51
    Equity Share Capital16.0116.0116.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.2910.8613.44
    Diluted EPS14.2910.8613.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.2910.8613.44
    Diluted EPS14.2910.8613.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023

