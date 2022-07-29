 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Star Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,265.01 crore, up 47.31% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Star are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,265.01 crore in June 2022 up 47.31% from Rs. 858.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.51 crore in June 2022 up 4.56% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.63 crore in June 2022 up 9.72% from Rs. 29.74 crore in June 2021.

Asian Star EPS has increased to Rs. 13.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.85 in June 2021.

Asian Star shares closed at 799.95 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.66% returns over the last 6 months and -10.12% over the last 12 months.

Asian Star
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,265.01 1,259.65 858.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,265.01 1,259.65 858.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,319.35 1,151.89 757.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -223.18 -48.32 -48.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.38 22.17 16.05
Depreciation 3.08 3.33 3.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.19 97.95 110.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.18 32.64 19.85
Other Income -6.63 -5.24 6.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.55 27.40 26.02
Interest 2.44 1.05 1.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.11 26.34 24.70
Exceptional Items -- 0.11 --
P/L Before Tax 27.11 26.45 24.70
Tax 5.49 4.58 3.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.62 21.87 20.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.62 21.87 20.77
Minority Interest -0.11 0.17 -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.51 22.04 20.57
Equity Share Capital 16.01 16.01 16.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.44 13.77 12.85
Diluted EPS 13.44 13.77 12.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.51 13.77 12.85
Diluted EPS 13.44 13.77 12.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
