Asian Star Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 858.76 crore, up 446.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 858.76 crore in June 2021 up 446.83% from Rs. 157.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2021 up 7488.79% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.74 crore in June 2021 up 448.71% from Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2020.

Asian Star EPS has increased to Rs. 12.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2020.

Asian Star shares closed at 897.15 on July 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.64% returns over the last 6 months and 44.43% over the last 12 months.