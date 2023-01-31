Asian Star Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 808.26 crore, down 29.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Star are:Net Sales at Rs 808.26 crore in December 2022 down 29.8% from Rs. 1,151.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.30 crore in December 2022 down 38.55% from Rs. 21.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.72 crore in December 2022 down 22.35% from Rs. 35.70 crore in December 2021.
Asian Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.52 in December 2021.
|Asian Star shares closed at 756.20 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and -17.44% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Star
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|808.26
|1,326.63
|1,151.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|808.26
|1,326.63
|1,151.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|643.53
|1,148.65
|965.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|26.87
|-3.94
|61.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.18
|22.38
|15.51
|Depreciation
|3.19
|3.16
|3.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|91.44
|117.36
|73.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.04
|39.00
|32.00
|Other Income
|-1.50
|4.46
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.53
|43.46
|32.20
|Interest
|6.30
|5.18
|1.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.24
|38.29
|30.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-5.41
|P/L Before Tax
|18.24
|38.29
|25.22
|Tax
|4.93
|7.39
|4.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.30
|30.90
|20.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.30
|30.90
|20.79
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.46
|0.84
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.30
|30.44
|21.64
|Equity Share Capital
|16.01
|16.01
|16.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.31
|19.02
|13.52
|Diluted EPS
|8.31
|19.02
|13.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.31
|19.02
|13.52
|Diluted EPS
|8.31
|19.02
|13.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
