    Asian Star Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 808.26 crore, down 29.8% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Star are:Net Sales at Rs 808.26 crore in December 2022 down 29.8% from Rs. 1,151.41 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.30 crore in December 2022 down 38.55% from Rs. 21.64 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.72 crore in December 2022 down 22.35% from Rs. 35.70 crore in December 2021.
    Asian Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.52 in December 2021.Asian Star shares closed at 756.20 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and -17.44% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations808.261,326.631,151.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations808.261,326.631,151.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials643.531,148.65965.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.87-3.9461.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1822.3815.51
    Depreciation3.193.163.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.44117.3673.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0439.0032.00
    Other Income-1.504.460.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.5343.4632.20
    Interest6.305.181.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.2438.2930.63
    Exceptional Items-----5.41
    P/L Before Tax18.2438.2925.22
    Tax4.937.394.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.3030.9020.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.3030.9020.79
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.460.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.3030.4421.64
    Equity Share Capital16.0116.0116.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3119.0213.52
    Diluted EPS8.3119.0213.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3119.0213.52
    Diluted EPS8.3119.0213.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited