Asian Star Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 804.55 crore, up 12.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 804.55 crore in December 2020 up 12.02% from Rs. 718.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2020 down 36.6% from Rs. 17.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.39 crore in December 2020 down 37.54% from Rs. 27.84 crore in December 2019.

Asian Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.86 in December 2019.

Asian Star shares closed at 787.30 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.97% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.