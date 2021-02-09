MARKET NEWS

Asian Star Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 804.55 crore, up 12.02% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Star are:

Net Sales at Rs 804.55 crore in December 2020 up 12.02% from Rs. 718.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2020 down 36.6% from Rs. 17.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.39 crore in December 2020 down 37.54% from Rs. 27.84 crore in December 2019.

Asian Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.86 in December 2019.

Asian Star shares closed at 787.30 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.97% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.

Asian Star
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations804.55496.14718.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations804.55496.14718.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials687.55409.41610.09
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.762.43-12.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.4513.1917.45
Depreciation3.563.813.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses69.0250.8576.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.2216.4422.44
Other Income5.611.751.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8318.1923.88
Interest-0.111.573.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.9416.6220.34
Exceptional Items----0.08
P/L Before Tax13.9416.6220.42
Tax2.582.562.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3614.0617.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3614.0617.73
Minority Interest-0.340.35-0.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.0314.4117.39
Equity Share Capital16.0116.0116.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.899.0010.86
Diluted EPS6.899.0010.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.899.0010.86
Diluted EPS6.899.0010.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2021 06:33 pm

