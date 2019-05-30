Asian Petro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 189200% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Petroproducts and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2019 up 189200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 down 12.02% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.
Asian Petro shares closed at 2.85 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Asian Petroproducts and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.29
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|0.04
|0.03
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.32
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.29
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.09
|0.12
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.95
|-0.11
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.04
|--
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.02
|-0.23
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.02
|-0.12
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.02
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.02
|-0.12
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-0.02
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-0.02
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|5.30
|5.30
|5.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.04
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.04
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.04
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.04
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited