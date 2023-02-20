Asian Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 12390% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in December 2022 up 12390% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.83% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.