Asian Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 12390% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Petroproducts and Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in December 2022 up 12390% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.83% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Asian Petroproducts and Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.50 -- 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.50 -- 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.36 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.12 0.07
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.04 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.17 -0.15
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.17 -0.15
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 -0.17 -0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 -0.17 -0.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.17 -0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.17 -0.15
Equity Share Capital 7.70 7.70 6.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.22 -0.23
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.22 -0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.22 -0.23
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.22 -0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited