    Asian Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 12390% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Petroproducts and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in December 2022 up 12390% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.83% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Asian Petro shares closed at 20.10 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.83% returns over the last 6 months and -32.09% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Petroproducts and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.50--0.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.50--0.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.36----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.120.07
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.040.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.17-0.15
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.17-0.15
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.16-0.17-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.16-0.17-0.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.17-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.17-0.15
    Equity Share Capital7.707.706.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.22-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.22-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.22-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.22-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

