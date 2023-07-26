Asian Paints trades deeper into the red, brokerages send out mixed signals

The company reported a 52 percent increase in its net profit year-on-year to Rs 1574 crore in Q1FY24.

Asian Paints shares extended losses on July 26 after a weak revenue growth of 6.68 percent to Rs 9,182 crore in the April-June quarter.

The shares were down 0.39 percent to Rs 3,387.3 at 9.17am on the National Stock Exchange. On July 25, Asian Paints shares closed 4 percent down on the NSE.

Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,702. The brokerage firm said that Q1FY24 earnings beat estimates with a better-than-expected operating margin.

Motilal Oswal has a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,120. The brokerage house said that revenue numbers were in line with their estimates and sharp input cost reductions could lead to healthy earnings growth. It expects Asian Paints’ revenue to record a CAGR of 13.1 percent over FY23-25 and EBITDA to average 19.8 percent growth over the same period.

Prabhudas Lilladher has an 'accumulate' rating on the stock. The domestic brokerage firm said that margin expanded by around 500 basis points which was aided by strong operational efforts and easing inflation in raw material prices. “We believe that coming festive season, coupled with easing raw material inflation will lead to healthy growth,” it said in a brokerage flash.

The company reported a 52 percent increase in its net profit year-on-year to Rs 1,574 crore in Q1FY24.

Asian Paints’ bath fittings sales fell 28.2 percent and kitchen business sales fell 12 percent on-year in Q1FY24. Both the segments recorded a decline in revenues on the back of high base last year, the company said in an investor conference call.

International sales fell 1.4 percent to Rs 695 crore year-on-year in the April-to-June quarter due to economic uncertainty, forex crisis and liquidity issues in key markets of Asia and Africa, the company said in a press release.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​