Asian Paints: Stock run-up unlikely amid the business sparkle

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Since the start of 2022, paint stocks have been under pressure due to concerns about high commodity inflation, sluggish demand, and intensifying competition. Despite these headwinds, market leader Asian Paints have reported a surprisingly good Q1 FY23. While revenue numbers were slightly better than expected, they were well ahead on profitability and margin fronts. Key result highlights (image) Consolidated revenues for the quarter rose 54 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 8,607 crore on the back of solid off-take from Tier...